BankSocial (BSL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BankSocial (BSL) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, BankSocial has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. One BankSocial coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BankSocial has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $129,619.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BankSocial alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BankSocial Coin Profile

BankSocial was first traded on September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins. The official website for BankSocial is www.banksocial.io. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BankSocial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BankSocial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.