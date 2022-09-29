Bao Finance One Day Volume Reaches $89,783.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $110.69 million and approximately $89,783.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 983,898,524,384 coins. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

