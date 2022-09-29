Barclays Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €43.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €40.75 ($41.58) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a one year high of €68.08 ($69.47).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

