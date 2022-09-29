Barclays Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $30.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

CC stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.53.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

