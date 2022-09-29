Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Base Protocol (BASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $473,408.26 and $23,938.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00145484 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.33 or 0.01811083 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00135667 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.