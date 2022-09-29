Bata Self Reported Market Cap Hits $758,272.51 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded up 56.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Bata has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. Bata has a market cap of $758,272.51 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00276694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001268 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017204 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official website is bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

