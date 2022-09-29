Beacon (BECN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.00

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00150553 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,437,285 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
