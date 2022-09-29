Beacon (BECN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $77.00

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00150553 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,437,285 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

