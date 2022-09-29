Beacon Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00149763 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,437,285 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

