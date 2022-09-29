Beam Market Capitalization Achieves $12.75 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00287107 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00105913 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00071907 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

