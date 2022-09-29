BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $99,795.77 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $99,795.77 and $3.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,580 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans.BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

