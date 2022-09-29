Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,063 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.