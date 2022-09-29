Beer Money Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $361,795.70 and approximately $176.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.35 or 1.00035227 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057839 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00064729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080035 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,499,999 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

