Beer Money Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $361,815.48 and approximately $176.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.03 or 0.99977433 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057819 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00064704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080036 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,499,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

