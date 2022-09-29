Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7,423.00 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $7,423.00 and $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

