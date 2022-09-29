Bender Robert & Associates Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

