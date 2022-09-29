Bender Robert & Associates Invests $221,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

