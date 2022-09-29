Bender Robert & Associates Sells 106 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,034,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.