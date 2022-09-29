BEPRO Network Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $246,455.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network’s genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BEPRO Network is early.betprotocol.com. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bepro Network Protocol is a decentralized marketplace and system that connects developers with operators or anyone looking to build open-source development repositories.”

