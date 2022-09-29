Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday.

AIR stock opened at €89.29 ($91.11) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.60. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($102.01).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

