Berry Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $349,851.00 (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Berry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Berry has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.93 or 1.00054777 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006679 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00080926 BTC.

About Berry

Berry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

