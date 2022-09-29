Bibox Token Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (BIX)

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Bibox Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bibox Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bibox Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bibox Token Coin Profile

Bibox Token (BIX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com.

Buying and Selling Bibox Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. Telegram | Facebook | Reddit | Medium | LinkedIn “

