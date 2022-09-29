Bifrost (BFC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $788,115.00 (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost (BFC) has a market cap of $53.33 million and approximately $788,115.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,403,812 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

