Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $338.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

