BillionHappiness (BHC) Price Reaches $25.10 on Exchanges

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for $25.10 or 0.00129180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness was first traded on November 26th, 2020. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.finance. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

According to CryptoCompare, “Billion Happiness is a blockchain community-based project for Defi, Yield Farming, Staking and NFT Marketplace.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Billion Happiness is a blockchain community-based project for Defi, Yield Farming, Staking and NFT Marketplace."

