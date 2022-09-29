Billy Ho Sells 8,242 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 338,370 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in BlackBerry by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

