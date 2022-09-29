Bincentive Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCNT)

Bincentive (BCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Bincentive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Bincentive has a market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bincentive has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bincentive Coin Profile

Bincentive was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Bincentive is www.bincentive.com. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bincentive is medium.com/@bincentive.

Bincentive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bincentive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bincentive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

