Binemon (BIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $727,186.00

Binemon (BIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $727,186.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

