Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $282.21

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $282.21 and last traded at $283.58, with a volume of 5834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

