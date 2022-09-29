Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $270.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $207.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.04.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average is $207.50. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

