BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.96

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.96 and traded as low as C$7.75. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 2,851 shares.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.37. The stock has a market cap of C$94.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 8.38 and a current ratio of 9.29.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5231613 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

