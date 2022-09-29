BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the August 31st total of 65,900 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BioVie Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of BioVie at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BioVie

BIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I dropped their price objective on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioVie in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

