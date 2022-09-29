Bistroo (BIST) Price Reaches $0.0171

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $49,127.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bistroo’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bistroo is bistroo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo is a direct-to-consumer, peer-2-peer marketplace that aims to significantly reduce commission fees and enable direct online interaction between all process stakeholders on the online platform. It is envisioned as the ecosystem where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized to cater to the needs of individual customers and merchants alikeThe BIST Token will be an important feature of the platform. The token will be one of the methods of payment available for the platform without losing its properties as a utility token. Well-known FIAT payment options, like iDeal (Debit Card), ApplePay Credit Card & PayPal, are already supported from an onboarding and user convenience perspective. The BIST token allows direct peer-2-peer payments without the need for third-party payment processors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bistroo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

