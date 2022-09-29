Biswap (BSW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.84 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $97.79 million and approximately $19.84 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 378,894,378 coins. The official website for Biswap is biswap.org. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

