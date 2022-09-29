Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Down 52.3% in September

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 284,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bit Origin Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of BTOG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.
About Bit Origin
