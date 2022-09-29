Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Down 52.3% in September

Bit Origin Limited (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 284,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bit Origin Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BTOG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd.

