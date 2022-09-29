bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.06 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

