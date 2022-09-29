Bitcoin 2 Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003211 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $11.13 million and $1,309.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00088794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007854 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,854,190 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

