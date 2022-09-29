Bitcoin Asset Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Asset has a total market cap of $720,358.97 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00276207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017121 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

