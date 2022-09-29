Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) versus Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Head-To-Head Survey

Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Absci shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bitcoin Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absci has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 63.51 -$100.96 million ($1.26) -2.60

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Absci’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitcoin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Absci.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitcoin Group and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 2 0 5 0 2.43

Absci has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.13%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Bitcoin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Group and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Group N/A N/A N/A Absci -2,223.07% -29.31% -25.26%

Summary

Absci beats Bitcoin Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

