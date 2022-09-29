Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.40 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $107.11 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $8.78 or 0.00045038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) was launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on Dec. 13, 2020. It is collateralized by Bitcoin’s (BTC) hashrate, with each token representing 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power at an efficiency of 60 W/TH. As such, miners contribute their computational power to the platform in exchange for newly minted BTCST tokens. BTCST’s goal is to bridge liquidity to Bitcoin’s mining market. This will allow users to get exposure to mining rewards and hashpower of any size, at a low cost. The ultimate goal of the app is to increase the liquidity and efficiency of mining power markets. BTCST is a token collateralized by real Bitcoin mining power; by staking BTCST, holders can receive daily Bitcoin contributions that correspond to the staked mining power. As such, BTCST allows users to mine Bitcoin from inside the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. BTCST tokens can only be issued when eligible miners choose to standardize and tokenize Bitcoin hashrate. This is why the project hasn’t had any private or public sale events. The total supply cap is determined by the sum of all BTCST tokens staked on the app. BTCST is based on the BEP-20 standard. Snapshots of user balances and total pool balances are taken each hour in order to calculate user rewards. Each pool’s annual percentage yield (APY) and total balance are updated in real-time, and tokens can only be staked in one pool at a time. Users are allowed to unstake their funds at any time and participate in any of the other available pools. BTCST is a cloud mining platform deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It offers daily payouts that are executed by a decentralized application (DApp). Telegram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

