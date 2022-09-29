BitcoinZ (BTCZ) One Day Volume Hits $20,658.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00289286 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00105555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00071343 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,636,653,630 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is getbtcz.com. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

