Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $202.94 million and $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $12.65 or 0.00064983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.