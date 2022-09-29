BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.0535 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 11% against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $968,435.37 and $127,379.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,439.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00275054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00142068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.00763388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00596951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00603027 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.