BitKan (KAN) Market Cap Reaches $7.56 Million

BitKan (KAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. One BitKan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitKan has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. BitKan has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $114,769.00 worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitKan launched on March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 6,475,614,825 coins. BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitKan’s official website is kan.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders.BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitKan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitKan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitKan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

