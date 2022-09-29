BitShares Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $32.04 million and $14.17 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007377 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010557 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,553,100 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

