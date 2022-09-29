BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho Sells 8,242 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$54,559.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,686,073.99.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BB stock opened at C$6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.83. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

