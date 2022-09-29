BlackPool (BPT) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

BlackPool (BPT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One BlackPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001860 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BlackPool has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. BlackPool has a market cap of $391,852.09 and $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,394.46 or 1.00022321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006649 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058166 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00084399 BTC.

About BlackPool

BlackPool is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.

Buying and Selling BlackPool

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

