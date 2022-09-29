BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $575.22

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $575.22 and last traded at $576.85, with a volume of 23661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $584.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $669.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

