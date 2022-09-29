Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 12,920 Shares

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $531.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLNDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.