Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 12,920 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83.

On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $531.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 8,369,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,330,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

