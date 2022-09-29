Blind Boxes (BLES) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Blind Boxes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blind Boxes has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Blind Boxes has a market cap of $600,600.00 and $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Blind Boxes

Blind Boxes was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Blind Boxes’ official website is blindboxes.io. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blind Boxes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes is a gamified curation platform and launchpad for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The mission of Blind Boxes is to enable creators and brands to diversify their revenue streams, increase the liquidity of their creative assets, and become leaders in decentralized global economies while engaging fans and buyers to discover and collect rare, limited edition NFTs. Via the Blind Boxes Marketplace, buyers get to experience the thrill of time-released white-labelled blind box series, where a collector can draw from and unlock sealed packages of exclusive items, curated by tastemakers across the arts, music, & entertainment sectors. The platform offers a commission structure that incentivizes independent contributors to produce bespoke blind box collections that feature top-tier talent and emerging artists and designers from around the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blind Boxes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blind Boxes using one of the exchanges listed above.

