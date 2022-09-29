BLink Price Tops $0.0016 (BLINK)

BLink (BLINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. BLink has a market capitalization of $303,063.14 and approximately $26.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLink has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.37 or 1.00014669 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064617 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.